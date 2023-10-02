Taylor Swift fuels ‘Deadpool 3’ casting rumours as she unites with film’s stars

file footage

Taylor Swift reunited with MCU stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman at the NFL game in New York City over the weekend.



The 33-year-old singer brought along her squad to cheer on her beau Travis Kelce for his team Kansas City Chiefs team’s match against New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 1.

In a video shared by a NFL insider Dianna Russini on X, formerly Twitter, Swift was joined by Reynolds and Jackman along with director of the upcoming installment of Deadpool 3, Shawn Levy, entering the stadium ahead of the game.

The unlikely reunion fueled speculations that the Lover singer is going to make an appearance in the threequel.

Fans took to social media to weigh in on the possibility of the Grammy winner making her superhero debut.

“I’m sure Taylor Swift is in ‘deadpool 3.’ The cast are with her and the director of ‘DP3’ lol,” wrote one.

“T-Swift there with Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds… TAYLOR SWIFT IN ‘DEADPOOL 3?!?’” another expressed.

The Midnights artist is rumored to be playing superheroine named Dazzler, a pop star with an ability to convert sound vibrations into light and energy beams.