Aishwarya Rai walks gracefully with Kendall Jenner at star-studded Paris show

Aishwarya Rai shares the stage with supermodel Kendall Jenner at Paris

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads as she walked gracefully with Kendall Jenner at the star-studded L'Oreal’s Walk Your Worth show during Paris Fashion Week.

For the mega event, the Bollywood diva who is the brand ambassador of the French cosmetics company donned a heavily embellished gold gown with a cap.



During her ramp walk, the former Miss World passed her beautiful smile and blew a kiss at the audience.

In several videos and pictures, Aishwarya was spotted enjoying on stage with Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Camila Cabello, and Elle Fanning, among others.



On the other hand, Kendall, 27, showed off her slender physique in an elegant silver gown.

Earlier, the supermodel closed out the Schiaparelli and Victoria Beckham's Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear show during Paris Fashion Week.

Additionally, the reality TV star has been making headlines for her rumoured relationship with renowned rapper, Bad Bunny.