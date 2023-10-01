Victoria Beckham reveals her ‘first ‘impression meeting husband David Beckham

Victoria Beckham revealed what she thought of David Beckham the first time they met each other.

The director of the new Beckham Netflix documentary has given some interesting insights about the couple as he admitted it was 'unpleasant' to ask David and Victoria about their marriage 'difficulties'.

The fashion designer, 49, and the former footballer, 48, have been married for 24 years since first meeting in 1997.

But in a new four-part tell-all about the former England player, the power couple lift the lid on their much-publicised relationship, including the harder parts of their marriage and 'rumoured infidelity scandals'.

And on conducting the difficult questioning, director Fisher Stevens revealed: 'It wasn't pleasant, but we got into it'.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, he said: 'For me, I approached it as, "How did your marriage stay together?" and you'll see how he responds.

Producer John Battsek added: 'They were both signed up to telling us whatever we wanted to know. I'm sure you'll say, "Of course you would say that." But they were. There was no, "You will not ask that or do that."

'Fisher and I thought that might be the case, but we were clear from the start that we would only do this if we could go in any direction we wanted. And we did.'

Elsewhere in the documentary, Victoria and David lift the lid on their first attraction to one another.

The pair met at a charity football match in 1997 and have now given an insight into that first meeting and what they thought of each other.

Showing off her relaxed side while sitting on a sofa in a new teaser clip, Victoria said: 'The fact I went to the games really was to - some might say I stalked him, I would say see him.'

Victoria admitted that when she saw David after a match by the bar in the Manchester United players' lounge, he caught her eye because he was with his parents and clearly a family man.

She said: 'When I saw him in the footballers' lounge, all the other footballers were at the bar, and he was standing and talking to his parents, and I'm very close to my family, and I loved that side to him.'