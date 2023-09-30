Wish: Disney trailer most watched after ‘Frozen II’

The trailer for Disney's upcoming animated film Wish has become the most watched Disney trailer since 2019's Frozen II, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The trailer has racked up over 66.5 million views across online platforms in just two days, surpassing the teaser trailer for Wish by almost 20 million views.
The trailer introduces the film's protagonist, Asha, a sharp-witted and idealistic young woman who makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force known as Star.
Together, Asha and Star must confront a formidable foe in order to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.
The trailer has been praised for its stunning visuals, heartwarming story, and catchy soundtrack.
Wish is set to be released in theaters on November 22, 2023, as part of Disney's 100th anniversary celebration. The film is directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, the duo behind the hit films Frozen and Frozen II.
Luan de Lesseps is an original housewife, joining the New York cast six years before Shannon Beador made her 'RHOC'...
Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae will exchange vows in front of their loved ones over the weekend
Paris Jackson was age-shamed after she posted a video from Paris Fashion Week on social media
Kourtney Kardashians revealed the actual members that are part of the 'Not Kourtney' group chat
Travis Barker recently tested positive for covid a few weeks after wife Kourtney Kardashian’s emergency fetal...
Jungkook and Jack Harlow teamed up to release their song, 3D on Friday, Sept. 29