Wish: Disney trailer most watched after ‘Frozen II’

The trailer for Disney's upcoming animated film Wish has become the most watched Disney trailer since 2019's Frozen II, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The trailer has racked up over 66.5 million views across online platforms in just two days, surpassing the teaser trailer for Wish by almost 20 million views.

The trailer introduces the film's protagonist, Asha, a sharp-witted and idealistic young woman who makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force known as Star.

Together, Asha and Star must confront a formidable foe in order to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

The trailer has been praised for its stunning visuals, heartwarming story, and catchy soundtrack.

Wish is set to be released in theaters on November 22, 2023, as part of Disney's 100th anniversary celebration. The film is directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, the duo behind the hit films Frozen and Frozen II.

Watch Wish trailer







