Here’s how Victoria Beckham proves ‘hard work pays off’

On Friday afternoon, the former Spice Girls star dazzled in her third-ever Paris Fashion Week show, and earlier in the morning, she hopped onto Instagram to share a glimpse of her day with her followers.

This talented mother of four also marked the long-awaited launch of her debut fragrance collection on the same day, a project she had been tirelessly working on for eight years.

Taking to Instagram Stories, she revealed: 'It's Friday morning, I'm here in Paris preparing to show my collection later on today and I'm launching my fragrances today. I'm super, super excited.'

She continued: 'It's been a longtime coming, a lot of work, but I'm so excited.

'I hope that you find your perfect fragrance and I hope you love these fragrances as much as I have really loved the whole process, the eight-year process. I'm super excited, it's a big day.'