Friday September 29, 2023
Entertainment

Here’s how Victoria Beckham proves ‘hard work pays off’

She had been working on it for eight years on her fragrance collection

By Web Desk
September 29, 2023
Once again Victoria Beckham proved it hard work pays off.

On Friday afternoon, the former Spice Girls star dazzled in her third-ever Paris Fashion Week show, and earlier in the morning, she hopped onto Instagram to share a glimpse of her day with her followers. 

This talented mother of four also marked the long-awaited launch of her debut fragrance collection on the same day, a project she had been tirelessly working on for eight years.

Taking to Instagram Stories, she revealed: 'It's Friday morning, I'm here in Paris preparing to show my collection later on today and I'm launching my fragrances today. I'm super, super excited.'

She continued: 'It's been a longtime coming, a lot of work, but I'm so excited.

'I hope that you find your perfect fragrance and I hope you love these fragrances as much as I have really loved the whole process, the eight-year process. I'm super excited, it's a big day.' 