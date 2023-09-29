Daniel Radcliffe fondly recalls Sir Michael Gambon pranking him on ‘Harry Potter’ set

Daniel Radcliffe, who famously played the titular Harry Potter, reminisced a fond memory with the late Sir Michael Gambon, who portrayed the beloved Albus Dumbledore.

Gambon passed away on Thursday, September 28, after experiencing “a bout of pneumonia” at age 82, the actor’s widow Lady Gambon and son Fergus confirmed in a statement.

In an interview with GQ last year, Radcliffe, 34, revealed the Gambon, who replaced Richard Harris as Dumbledore from Prisoner of Azkaban to Deathly Hallows: Part 2, was quite the prankster and made him laugh a lot on set.

“Michael Gambon could do that (mess with him) to a frustrating degree. He learned that he could, when I was a teenager, he could make me laugh very, very easily,” he told the outlet.

“Making me laugh right up until the word ‘action,’ at which point I was pretty much unable to recover and he could just snap into a performance with inherent gravitas and charm. Yeah. He’s awesome.’”

Radcliffe then recalled a prank from Prisoner of Azkaban that Gambon played on him teaming up with late Alan Rickman, who played Professor Severus Snape in the film series, which was “very unexpected.”

“There’s a shot in the great hall of all the kids sleeping in the great hall, and the camera starts very very wide, and comes in so that it’s an inch from my face,” he shared.

“A very long developing set, yeah, and Alan Rickman decided he would plant one of those fart machines in my, uh, sleeping bag, and they waited until like – the camera had come in for this huge dramatic developing shot, and then unleashed this tremendous noise in the great hall.”

Radcliffe added, “I immediately thought ‘this is one of the other kids f***ing around, and we were going to get in trouble.’ But as it turns out, it was one of the members of Britain’s acting royalty. I think I laughed a lot, was probably a bit embarrassed, but it was really really funny.”