Queen Elizabeth broke royal protocol for Prince William in touching moment

Queen Elizabeth attended Prince William's graduation ceremony at St Andrews, which she reportedly enjoyed a lot

Queen Elizabeth seemingly broke royal protocol for the sake of her beloved grandson Prince William when she attended the Duke of Cambridge’s graduation ceremony at University of St Andrews.

While attending the event, the late monarch along with Prince Philip enjoyed speaking with parents of graduates at a celebratory garden party.

However, the Queen was in such high spirits that she decided on overstaying, which was rare for the monarch, considering her tight schedule.

Speaking about the scenario the then Principal and Vice Chancellor of the university, Dr. Brian Lang, spoke to HELLO! and recalled how much the monarch enjoyed herself.

"We had a very, very happy day. The sun shone. There was a little garden party. The late Queen way overstayed the time she was supposed to be in St Andrews.

"She met other parents, other grandparents and she made it quite clear to her staff that she was not going to leave until she was ready to. A few days later, I came across the Queen again. I was presented to her at the opening of a new public building in Edinburgh. And she explained what a wonderful time she had had that day in St Andrews.

"I remember her calling out, 'Philip, Philip, come here quickly. It's Dr Lang from St Andrews.' We had such a lovely day."