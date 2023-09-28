Prince Harry, Meghan Markle carry out 'mega-secret' operation in Portugal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went on a brief getaway to Portugal without Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly squeezed in a secret trip to Portugal between their visit to Germany for the Invictus Games 2023 and return to the U.S. to their kids earlier this month.

As per Portuguese magazine Nova Gente, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited by Princess Eugenie, Harry's cousin, for a brief visit to the village of Melides.

Eugenie had been spending most of her time in the village since last year, particularly due to her husband Jack Brooksbank's work commitments, according to the magazine.

"After the Invictus Games finished, on Saturday September 16, the couple headed to our country for a lightning trip," claimed the publication.

Describing the excursion as a "mega-secret operation," they explained that the former royals "preferred not to publicize" the getaway, either through press or their socials.

"They arrived in Portugal without their children and as soon as they landed, they headed to Alentejo and more precisely to Melides."

Harry and Meghan are believed to have stayed in Portugal for four days, before flying to the States to attend a star-studded charity event hosted by Kevin Costner on Friday, Sept. 22.

Their latest visit fueled speculations that the couple might be actively planning to move out of their home in Montecito and buy a property at CostaTerra.