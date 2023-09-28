Kourtney Kardashian dubs sister Kim Kardashian ‘narcissist’ in ugly feud

Kourtney Kardashian calls her sister Kim Kardashian a 'narcissist'

Kourtney Kardashian engaged in an ugly feud with her sister Kim Kardashian in the latest episode of Hulu's, The Kardashians.

The sisters’ ongoing dispute from the last season over Dolce and Gabbana carried on during the recent episode which turned into a heated argument.

The family drama first started when the Skims founder agreed to do a campaign with the luxury brand which styled Kourtney’s entire wedding with Travis Barker.

During the episode, the two popular members of Kardashian-Jenner clan unleashed their anger on each other on a phone call.

The Poosh founder claimed that Kanye West’s ex got jealous from her as she was the centre of attention at her wedding.



"You cannot stand someone else being the centre of attention. You came to my wedding, you couldn’t be happy, you complained from the second you got there till the second you left… you couldn’t be happy for me, you couldn’t be happy that I was the centre of attention," the 44-year-old said.



In response, Kim, 42, denied her baseless claims, saying, "Why you hate me so much… I was so happy for you... you have a serious vendetta. You hate us, you’re a different person, we all talk about it."



The soon-to-be mother confessed in the episode that she feels the happiest being away from her family and her sister.



"I have a happy life and that happiness comes when I get the f*** away from you guys. Specifically, you," Kourtney stated.