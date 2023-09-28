Heidi Klum details on her boating experience with AGT fellow judges

Heidi Klum has recently dished out details about her boating experience with America's Got Talent fellow judges Howie Mandel and Sofía Vergara except Simon Cowell, who wasn’t present.



After the latest episode of AGT season 18 finale, Klum told PEOPLE that they all decided to go on Mandel’s boat earlier this week.

“He has this gorgeous boat, and he just wanted to just be nice and invite us on. He had an amazing chef there. We were eating yummy sushi. I think he wanted to show off his boat,” said the 50-year-old.

However, Cowell didn’t come to the boating, disclosing, “We all made plans. Who does not show up? Simon.”

“We all [were] like, ‘Where the heck is Simon?’ We waited a little bit at the dock and then we left. Maybe he actually did come in the end and we don't know,” she stated.

Klum mentioned that she did confront Cowell the next day, asking, “I was like, ‘Where were you?’”

And he was like, “‘Oh, was that yesterday?’ He fully knows, but he's saying it with a smile on his face,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Klum also played a prank on Mandel as she shared, “I picked up Sofía, and then when Sofía saw what I was wearing, she was like, ‘I have to change.' Then we went into her closet and it took another 40 minutes. And then Howie is like, ‘Where are you?’ And I said, ‘Oh, it was today?’ He's, like, calling me.”

“Sometimes I like to do a little prank on him too,” she added.