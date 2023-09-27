Punjab schools shut for four days to curb pink eye infection

Students wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus arrive at a primary school. — AFP/File

LAHORE: In a bid to contain the conjunctivitis virus, the Punjab government has announced a four-day holiday from Thursday to Sunday in all educational institutions across the province.

The decision comes after caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday visited a government school in Lahore and expressed annoyance over the presence of students affected by conjunctivitis.



The interim chief minister summoned the secretary of schools immediately and directed that children suffering from the virus will not be allowed to attend school.

The decision was taken to protect children from the conjunctivitis epidemic in Punjab, the secretary of schools said.

“In the wake of the spread of Conjunctivitis / Pink Eye Infection 141 among school kids, Competent Authority is pleased to announce that all Public & Private Schools of the Province shall remain closed from Thursday 28-09-2023 till Sunday 01-10-2023,” read an official notification.



It further said that all schools will reopen from Monday and observe the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of pink eye infection.

“All Chief Executive Officers (DEAs) in Punjab are directed to ensure compliance of the orders,” it added.

Conjunctivitis is an eye condition caused by infection or allergies. It usually gets better in a couple of weeks without treatment.

Conjunctivitis is also known as red or pink eye.

It usually affects both eyes and makes them: