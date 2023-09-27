The 1975's Matty Healy announces 'indefinite hiatus' following current tour

The 1975 was formed in 2002

Matty Healy announced that The 1975 will be taking a much-needed break from performing after their current tour ends.

The controversial musician shared the news during their show at the Golden 1 Center, in Sacramento, California earlier this week.

“It’s wonderful you’re all here,” he told the crowd towards the end of their set. “After this tour, we will be going on an indefinite hiatus with shows, so it’s wonderful to have you guys with us tonight. Thank you so much.”

The 1975 are currently wrapping up the North American leg of their Still … At Their Very Best tour, which will be followed by a UK and European leg next year.

The English pop rock band, comprising of frontman Healy, Ross MacDonald, Adam Hann, and George Daniel, was formed in 2002.

The quartet latest fifth album Being Funny In A Foreign Language last year.

Speaking to NME about the meaning behind the unusual name of the tour, Healy shared, “The idea of The 1975 continuing to grow up wasn’t a fear because it wasn’t unsexy. Now it’s kind of the sexiest thing about us. That’s why the tour is called ‘At Their Very Best’. We’ve got our s*** sorted.”