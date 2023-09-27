Britney Spears’ mother ‘struggling’ to pay bills, working as substitute teacher

Britney Spears’ mother Lynne Spears is facing harsh times with regards to finances.



According to reports, Lynne Spears, the mother of multimillionaire Britney Spears, is struggling financially as a result of yet another controversy involving her.

Lynne, 68, allegedly took up a part-time work as a substitute teacher to try and make ends meet since "she is struggling to pay her bills," according to a source as per Daily Mail.

“She has already substituted for several classes at [a local school],” the source said.

The source then claimed that the Spears matriarch's "complicated relationship" with Britney, 42, "seriously impacted" her finances and left her in financial trouble.

However, the Louisiana native claims her occupation as a Rodan and Fields independent consultant in her Instagram bio, which, according to Indeed.com, can pay anywhere between $18,000 and $110,000 annually.

She also seems to co-write a blog called The MustardSeeds with four other pals, where they frequently discuss the local eateries and shops in the area where they live.

Since they don't have a sizable fan base, it seems to be more of a passion project than a side business.