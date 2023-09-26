Amy Schumer calls out Russell Brand’s success amid sexual assault claims

Amy Schumer has recently hit out at comedian Russell Brand in the comments section after Kathy Griffin posted a video on social media.



“I hope to someday earn as much as the rapists and transphobes in the game,” said Schumer as she criticised Brand after four women blamed the actor of rape and sexual assault allegations

Sharing her thought, Griffin stated, “I am actually excited about the news getting out about Russell Brand. It has taken forever to catch up with that sleaze bag.”

Griffin claimed that her friend got “groped” by Brand and also spoke up about the double standards set between male and female comedians.

“In the female comedy world, it is constantly an uphill battle," remarked Griffin. “it gives me a little comfort when guys like Russell Brand finally have some price to pay.”



Schumer also added, “It’s just like a part of my story that I have taken jokes from other comics and I have never in my life not even once done that. We have to just fight for ourselves. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for.”

Meanwhile, other comedians also took to the comments with Ashley Gavin mentioned, “Really needed this. Thank you.”

Comedian Robert E. Blackmon stated, “A complete double standard and it’s sad because any great female comic can completely ROAST a male comic.”