Kate Middleton 'grimaced' after Meghan Markle borrowed her lip gloss

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's feud reportedly ran so deep that a simple act of borrowing a lip gloss revealed the pair’s disconnect with each other.
Detailing the exchange in his memoir Spare, Prince Harry recalled when the Sussexes and the Waleses were on their way to the Royal Foundation Forum in 2018 Meghan asked her sister-in-law to borrow her lip gloss.
Saying that it was an 'American thing' Prince Harry recalled how Kate was not pleased at the request.
"Kate, taken aback, went into her handbag and reluctantly pulled out a small tube," Harry wrote.
"Meg squeezed some onto her finger and applied it to her lips. Kate grimaced."
He went on to add that while the four of them "should’ve been able to laugh about" the situation, the media had already gotten a hunch on their brewing tension as they believed that ‘something bigger’ was on the horizon.
The Duke of Sussex added that since that exchange, it was apparent that Kate was 'on edge' because she was "going to be compared to, and forced to compete with, Meg."
