Sandra Bullock slams tabloids over false theories about her relationships

Sandra Bullock, whose longtime partner Bryan Randall died the past month, has seemingly canceling tabloids for disparaging false theories regarding relationships and associating her name.

The tabloids have taken great pleasure in analysing Jesse James, her ex-husabnd, and Sandra Bullock's dissimilar backgrounds ever since their relationship first began.

They emphasized the seeming contrast between the tough mechanic with an ex-wife who was an adult film star and the actress with an innocent, girl-next-door reputation.

“What the hell do the tabloids know? The tabloids have hooked me up with so many people that I don’t care. They can say whatever they want as long as they don’t say that I’ve killed anyone.”

Bullock, who has dated stars Tate Donovan, Matthew McConaughey, and Ryan Gosling in the past, has kept her private affairs a secret. She did, however, warn against making snap decisions based only on appearances.

The Proposal star, nevertheless divorced Jesse James after 5 years of marriage, and in 2015 Bullock first met Randall.

The mother-of-two in December 2021 during her appearance in Red Table Talk discussed the topic of marriage.

“I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children— three children, [Randall's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever,” Bullock said at the time.

“I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother,” the Ocean 8 star said, adding, “I don't need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man.”