Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Wilde reach amicable resolution in custody battle for children

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde reached an agreement in a bitter custody battle after the actor agreed to pay his ex $27,500 in monthly child support for their two children, Otis, eight, and Daisy, six, DailyMail can reveal.
According to the court filings, the five-figure sum is based on Sudeikis's estimated 2023 income of $ 10.5 million, and Olivia's estimated income of $500,000.
The settlement, which comes over a year after Wilde was infamously served legal papers on stage during a public event, resolves the couple's outstanding child custody and support issues that have been ongoing over the past 18 months.
Over the weekend the exes were seen putting on a united front in Los Feliz, Los Angeles as they cheered on their son Otis, nine, at his soccer game.
The former couple have an amicable co-parenting relationship with their kids who include daughter Daisy, six.
