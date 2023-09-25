 
Monday September 25, 2023
Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Wilde reach amicable resolution in custody battle for children

The former couple have an amicable co-parenting relationship with their kids who include daughter Daisy, six

By Web Desk
September 25, 2023
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde reached an agreement in a bitter custody battle after the actor agreed to pay his ex $27,500 in monthly child support for their two children, Otis, eight, and Daisy, six, DailyMail can reveal.

According to the court filings, the five-figure sum is based on Sudeikis's estimated 2023 income of $ 10.5 million, and Olivia's estimated income of $500,000.

The settlement, which comes over a year after Wilde was infamously served legal papers on stage during a public event, resolves the couple's outstanding child custody and support issues that have been ongoing over the past 18 months.

Over the weekend the exes were seen putting on a united front in Los Feliz, Los Angeles as they cheered on their son Otis, nine, at his soccer game.

The former couple have an amicable co-parenting relationship with their kids who include daughter Daisy, six. 