Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade's together at Milan amidst paternity disclosure

Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union step out together in Milan.

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade appeared in high spirits as they left their hotel amidst Milan Fashion Week in Italy.

The couple, known for their recent venture into the skincare industry with the Proudly brand, were all smiles as their belongings were loaded into an SUV.

This trip to the fashion capital of Italy marked a brief sojourn for the long-time couple.

Just a few days ago, they were spotted shopping in New York City before concluding their stay in Milan.

While Gabrielle and Dwayne may appear as the picture-perfect couple, they have weathered challenging times.

Dwayne recently recounted the emotionally difficult experience of revealing to his wife that he had fathered a child with another woman.

He described this admission as "harder than competing in the NBA playoffs."

The situation occurred during a break in his relationship with Aja Metoyer, the child's mother, and ultimately led to the birth of Xavier Zechariah Wade in 2013.

He reflected on the complexity of the situation, emphasizing the necessity of confronting such matters honestly within the confines of their relationship.



