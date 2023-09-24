Andrew Tate declares It's a 'Man's World,' Critics cry 'Stop the Cap'

Andre Tate asserts that the world primarily operates in favor of men.

Andrew Tate, who openly identifies himself as a self-proclaimed misogynist, recently made controversial statements on the social media platform X, implying that women are incapable of offering support to men, and he asserted that men have no valid reasons for relying on women.

He illustrated his argument with the example of a life-threatening scenario, such as facing a potential assailant armed with a knife, where he suggested that relying on a woman's assistance might prove inadequate.

Tate wrote,"You will help her solve her biggest battles. She will send you love as you head off to face your own. Women are a luxury. Self-ability is a necessity. I fully depend on my woman for nothing," added the controversial influencer.

During this explanation, he emphasized that he never held the expectation for his partner to shoulder his financial responsibilities or oversee his affairs, as he deemed these tasks well within his own capabilities.

He stressed that if a man were to directly seek a woman's assistance in addressing his problems, it might lead to a diminishing of her attraction towards him.

These provocative remarks by Tate have triggered substantial backlash within the online community.



Social Media Erupts in Response to Andrew Tate's Assertions:

A critical voice chimed in, saying, "You depend on women for nothing yet you need em around to fetch your coffee…. Cmon Tate stop the cap."

Another user highlighted the importance of women in building families, stating, "You cannot build a family without a woman.

At a certain point, life becomes meaningless if you don't have kids. For some, it's at 30, for some at 65, but it happens."