Unbeaten Pakistan secure fourth successive victory in Over 40s Cricket Global Cup

Pakistani team in their match against West Indies in Over 40s Cricket Global Cup on September 24, 2023.

Pakistan beat West Indies to secure their fourth consecutive win in Over 40s Cricket Global Cup on Sunday.

Chasing a moderate target of 202 runs, Pakistan secured an easy six-wicket win over the visitors in the 41st over. Rizwan Aslam and Amjad contributed 82 and 64 runs for the Green Shirts respectively.

Earlier, the Men in Green restricted the Carribean side to 201 runs in 45 overs with the loss of eight wickets. For Pakistan Abdul Qadir and Imran Ali bagged three and one wicket respectively.

This is Pakistan's fourth consecutive win in the tournament.



The victory marks the Green Shirts' dominance in the Over40s Cricket Global Cup as they continue their remarkable winning streak in the tournament.

In their third game, Pakistan defeated Australia by seven wickets. Green Shirts were given a target of 200 after the Kangaroos were bowled out in an impressive display of bowling by the Pakistani bowlers.

The Men in Green sailed through the relatively low target with Hassan Raza, Tariq Haroon and Mohammad Ilyas scoring half-centuries.

Ilyas and Razam posted 59 runs while Haroon contributed 56 runs for the home side.

Prior to that, Pakistan recorded a massive 248-run victory against Nepal in their second game.

The home side scored a massive total of 384 runs in 45 overs and in reply, the Nepal team was ultimately bowled out for a total of 134 runs in just 36.3 overs, falling well short of the target.

Earlier in the tournament, Pakistan secured a thrilling victory over the United States of America (USA) by just one wicket.

The match witnessed some remarkable performances, with Pakistan's Tassavur Abbas emerging as the hero of the day.