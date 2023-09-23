Kim Kardashian leaves fans in awe as she steps out in a look by Kanye West

Kim Kardashian left onlookers stunned as she wore a her ex-husband Kanye West's inspired outfit during the latest outing with son Saint West on Saturday.

The 43-year-old appeared teasing the American rapper as she took inspiration from her early 2000s looks as she stepped out to watch a basketball match.

The mother-son duo were all smiles as they headed into an arena to watch a basketball match. Kim debuted the return of her long, brunette locks, which she was well known for when she first rose to fame almost two decades ago.



The American Horror Story star rocked a beige cropped vest top and matching wide-leg tracksuit bottoms, a rare Dior saddlebag which sat on her shoulder and she kept a slim pair of silver sunglasses on.

In a shocking move, Kanye's ex-wife finished off the outfit with a beige pair of Yeezy slides, created and made popular by the father of her four kids.

Kanye and Kim's seven-year-old son Saint showed off his curly hair as he kept it free for the outing with his mother. He wore a basketball jersey with black shorts, knee-high white socks and a pair of Nike sneakers.



Kim, according to some eagle-eyed fans, looked like her "Y2K self" with one writing: "Is that a wig? Looks like her hair from her early days, I quite like it." A second commented: "She looks beautiful! I love these minimalistic looks on her.."