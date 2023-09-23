Meghan Markle, Prince Harry send new warnings to King Charles, royal family

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have seemingly warned the royal family that they won't stop as the couple reunited with their pals and American TV hosts Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres in California on Friday.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared in high spirits as they enjoyed moments with Winfrey, with whom they sat for their first tell-all interview after quitting the royal jobs, at Kevin Costner's star-studded charity event.

Meghan and Harry's appearance with Winfrey gave birth to a question about the couple's next move, with some speculating that the Sussexes are ready to drop new bombs on the palace in their likely new show with the old friend Winfrey.

It comes two years after the couple made serious allegations about the royal family in their interview with Winfrey soon after relocating to the US, sensationally claiming that an unnamed royal had concerns over the colour of baby Archie’s skin.

The Duchess even suggested he may not be made a prince amid "conversations" about how dark he would be.' However, in a dramatic U-turn, Meghan's husband Harry told pal Tom Bradby in his 90-minute interview they never made a racism accusation.

There are also speculations that Meghan is set to follow Harry's footsteps by writing her own memoir that might be all about her royal life and her own journey to stardom.

However, royal commentator Christine Ross, in conversation with a media outlet, has claimed that Meghan can risk further damaging her image if she goes through with her plans to author an autobiographical book.