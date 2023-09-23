Capitol Hill rolls out red carpet for Jordan's Princess Rajwa, Crown Prince Hussein

Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein meeting Congress members in Capitol Hill in Washington DC. — — Instagram

Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan travelled to Washinton DC to meet Congress members at Capitol Hill and discuss the strategic partnership between Jordan and the US.

They were another Jordanian royal couple who visited the US after Queen Rania and King Abdullah II this week.

The Crown Prince shared images from their trip to his personal Instagram, including a photograph of Rajwa grinning next to him as well as his meeting with Kevin McCarthy, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, and members of US Congress committees.

The Royal Hashemite Court also shared a photo of a beaming Princess Rajwa in DC, writing, “HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein, accompanied by HRH Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, meets in Washington, DC, with freshmen Congress members serving on foreign affairs, appropriations, armed services, homeland security, veterans’ affairs, natural resources, agriculture committees #Jordan #US.”



The Princess, who studied at Syracuse University in New York, looked stylish in a white blouse and black skirt.

Prior to travelling to Washington DC, Crown Prince Hussein was in New York for the Middle East Global Summit with his parents and younger brother Prince Hashem.

Queen Rania uploaded a picture of herself with her husband and boys to Instagram with the remark, "Yesterday, with my three favourite men."

While in New York, Her Majesty dropped by NBC's Today show for an interview with Hoda Kotb, Hola reported.

Queen Rania revealed to Hoda the advice she gave her daughter-in-law prior to Rajwa marrying into the royal family. “One of the first things, just before my son announced his engagement, I took Rajwa aside, and the first thing I told her was, you know, there’s no such thing as a 100 per cent approval rating. You’re always gonna have people that are against you and the advice that I want to give you is ‘please try not to read the comments,” Queen Rania recalled.

The royal explained, “You’re just gonna have self-doubt. There’s always gonna be negativity and that negativity- is not about you, it’s from the person, they’re unhappy in their own life, so don’t carry that unhappiness, just keep focusing on what it is you want to do because it’ll shake your confidence. You think it’s not gonna affect your morale, but it does.”

