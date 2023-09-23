Kelly Clarkson gives update on dating life a year after divorce settlements

Kelly Clarkson is in no rush to jump into a relationship following her divorce from Brandon Blackstock in 2022.

The Original American Idol got candid about her dating life on an Instagram Live on Friday.

“Do I have a boyfriend? No! And not looking,” Clarkson clarified to her 7.1 million followers. “You know why? I love being single!” she declared.

The mother of two explained that she has “a lot going on,” managing “two kids, two dogs, three rabbits, a hamster, and multiple jobs.”

She further alluded to her contentious divorce from Blackstock, saying, “You know, you think you’re going to spend the rest of your life with somebody, and you don’t. That’s hard to start over.”

The Since You’ve Been Gone singer, 41, ended her marriage with ex-manager Brandon Blackstock, 46, in 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair had a custody battle over their two children together, nine-year-old daughter River and seven-year-old son Remington, with Clarkson securing primary custody in 2022.

Following the divorce, the five-time Emmy-winning singer joked on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she would be “single forever,” particularly because she fails to see the “red flags” in her partners.

However, the daytime show host has embraced the single life with open arms, admitting to to E! News in June, “I’m in a great place. But you know, I’ve lost a bit of me, like in my previous relationship and I love having her back.”