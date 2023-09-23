Leonardo DiCaprio skips fashion show featuring girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti and ex Gigi Hadid

Leonardo Dicaprio’s love life collided during Milan fashion week as the Titanic actor's alleged flame Vittoria Ceretti and former fling Gigi Hadid walked the runway together.

The star-studded runway also featured Kendall Jenner, Claudia Schiffer, and Dalton Dubois, who opened for the Versace fashion show.

Hadid, 28, turned heads in a glistening yellow-green cowl-necked gown with a full-leg side slit. The 2016 International Model of the Year laureatte, who reportedly had an on-off fling with DiCaprio over the past year, had her blonde locks in an elegant half-up as she strutted the Versace runway in clear heels.

Meanwhile, Ceretti, 25, rocked a black strapless bandeau with an 80s-inspired black miniskirt and footed leggings combo. The Italian model, who is currently dating the Wolf of Wall Street actor, accessorised with a black purse, black mules, and pearl hoops.

Notably, DiCaprio sat out the fashion show despite being spotted arriving in Milan around the same time as his former fashion paramour on Thursday.

DiCaprio, 48, sparked dating rumours with Ceretti, who is 23 years his junior, in early August after the pair was spotted making out with each other while clubbing in Ibiza, Spain.

However, his involvement with Ceretti appears to be more than just a summer fling.

“They’ve been spending quite a bit of time together over the past few months, and they’re enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level,” a source close to the Oscar-winning actor previously revealed to Page Six.

Meanwhile, US Weekly reported that DiCaprio and Hadid are still on good terms with each other after their on-off, non-exclusive romance that started in September 2022.