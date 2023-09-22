Kathy Griffin criticizes Kanye West for 'Controlling' Bianca Censori, deeming her 'Voiceless'

Kathy Griffin voices concerns over Kanye West's alleged control of wife Bianca Censori.

Kathy Griffin didn't hold back as she delved into her concerns about the relationship between Kanye West, and his wife, Bianca Censori.

Griffin expressed her worries about what she sees as the rapper's alleged controlling behavior, raising questions about Censori's apparent lack of a public voice.

She pointed out the bold and often over-se*ualized fashion choices made by the Australian architect.

Bianca Censori has been known to make statements with her attire, which ranges from daring nude ensembles to outfits resembling pillow-tops.

Griffin remarked, "I see those photos when she is in those pantyhose and like not even a bandeau top, it's really all about being see-through."

Kathy Griffin didn't stop there, critiquing Kanye West for frequently covering himself entirely from head to toe while his wife walks through Italy in outfits that leave little to the imagination.

She voiced her concerns about Censori's seemingly muted presence in the media, despite her impressive background—a master's degree in architecture from an Australian university and her stunning appearance.

Kathy concluded, "So I see this woman who has no voice, we have not heard a peep out of her.

I've heard that she has a master's degree in architecture from a university in Australia, she's gorgeous and she seems to have no voice whatsoever."