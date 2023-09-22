Amanda Bynes weighs in on future options to get away from limelight

Amanda Bynes is tired of spotlight and therefore, she’s thinking to move away from Los Angeles after completing her stay in a mental health facility.



A source close to the actress told ETonline, “Amanda is thinking about her future and considering moving away from LA and getting away from the spotlight. She feels like it is long overdue.”

For the unversed, the 37-year-old celeb was reportedly checked into a clinic in Orange County, California back in July just days after being released to outpatient care from a different centre after being placed on a “5150 hold for the second time this year”.

However, now She’s the Man actress is considering her options after exiting from the centre.

“She is also considering taking on a new work project and looking forward to moving forward with exciting offers that have come her way,” state an insider.

The source added, “Amanda is doing her best to take care of herself through different treatments. She has been trying to maintain her privacy and spending time with people she likes and trusts.”

The news came in months after being placed on another hold back in March as she was found wandering the streets of LA without clothes.

Meanwhile, Amanda has been struggling with mental health issues in the past and even spent nine under a conservatorship which was controlled by her mother Lynn.