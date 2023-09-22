Prince Harry reveals touching story behind silver bracelet

The first thing that really hinted to the relationship between Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle when rumors first began to circulate was the blue-beaded bracelet.

The blue-beaded bracelet that looked much like the one the Duke wears was seen on the hands of his future wife.

At that time, pictures of their wrists went viral, and people were giddy to compare the two jewelry pieces. But in every picture, there is another bracelet next to the beads, and Harry has been wearing it for more than 20 years.

It has a really moving but tragic narrative behind it, and Harry values it greatly even though no one was really paying attention to it at the time. Prince Harry frequently dons the silver bracelet, especially for formal school pictures, large polo matches, and the day he received his test results.

Additionally, he wore it on the biggest day of his life thus far—his wedding day.

According to Business Insider, it is thought that Harry acquired the bracelet while traveling to Africa in 1997, soon after the terrible passing of his mother Princess Diana.

In a previous interview, Harry said: “I first came [to Africa] in 1997, straight after my mum died. My dad told my brother and me to pack our bags — we were going to Africa to get away from it all.”

Since then, Harry has developed a close relationship with the nation and makes frequent trips there for both personal and formal royal tasks. Prince William owns a bracelet that is similar to this one, but he rarely sports it in photos.