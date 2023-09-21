Sophie Turner drops ‘bombshell’ revelation about her divorce from Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner is making a big claim about her separation from her estranged husband Joe Jonas.

In a lawsuit filed on Thursday, Sophie Turner alleged that she learned about her estranged husband's divorce petition via media sources.

The Game of Thrones star revealed in court documents obtained by Page Six that her four-year marriage‘s “breakdown … happened very suddenly.”

Turner, 27, alleged that the now-estranged couple “had an argument” on Aug. 15, which was Jonas’ 34th birthday, before the Jonas Brothers' member filed for divorce in Miami on Sept. 5.

The actress claimed to have “found out through the media that [Jonas] filed for divorce.”

Turner further alleged that the singer has “wrongfully retained” their two children in the United States since Sept.

The “Dark Phoenix” star is suing Jonas in a Manhattan court for the return of their young daughters to her home country, claiming that they had agreed in December 2022 to “move to England.”