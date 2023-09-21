Cindy Crawford forced to 'change' herself during marriage to Richard Gere at 22

Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere were married for four years in the '90s

Cindy Crawford looked back on her marriage to actor Richard Gere in her new Apple TV+ series.

The 57-year-old fashion icon joined forces with fellow models Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington to chronicle their personal and professional life in The Supermodels.

Crawford found herself ensnared in a high-profile romance with Gere at the time she was only 22, while the Pretty Woman star was 17 years her senior, back in the ‘80s.

During the interview, the Fair Game actress recalled how she “mold” herself to fit into the glamorous world of Gere, including adopting many of the actor’s interests at the time.

“In the beginning of a relationship, when you’re a young woman, you’re like: ‘You like baseball? I like baseball,’” the multi-hyphenate star said.

“’You’re really into Tibetan Buddhism? I might be into that. I’ll try that,’” she shared, referring to the actor’s interest and devotion to Buddhism.

“You’re willing to kind of mold yourself around whoever you are in love with,” Crawford explained.

The former couple ended up calling it quits on their marriage after four years in 1995.

The House of Style alum dished on the significance of growing and changing by yourself during one’s twenties, something she was robbed off due to her relationship with Gere.

“I just think your twenties for women is such a time where you’re starting to come into your own and feel your own power and connect to your inner strength.”

“And it’s hard to change in a relationship because what one person might have signed up for and then all of a sudden you’re not that anymore,” Crawford continued, alluding to the end of the marriage.

“I think I was more willing at 22 to be like: ‘OK, I’ll follow,’ and then you start going: ‘Well, I don’t want to just follow. I want to lead sometimes and I want to walk side by side sometimes,’” she added.