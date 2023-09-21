Anne Hathaway gets candid about aging: ‘It's another word for living’

Recently, Anne Hathaway talked about her thoughts on aging, beauty, and how she feels when she receives inadvertent praises.

In an interview with Today, Anne discussed how, even though she doesn't give it much thought, people keep telling her that “she is aging gracefully.”

The actress, who has partnered with the high-end skincare brand Shiseido, holds the opinion that “aging is just another word for living.”

The Devil Wears Prada star told the outlet that she first entered the Hollywood in late 1990s, as a young girl, it was a “very different era.”

“There was the impression that a cliff was imminent. And that cliff was pretty young,” she added, suggesting that she will soon be outgrowing her Hollywood roles.

When the Ocean’s 8 star was named Shiseido's new brand ambassador, she was ecstatic to hear that the slogan for the advertising campaign would be “potential has no age.”

In the commercial, Anne is shown spinning about in a dark room while raising the drapes to let light in. Her hair is carelessly done in waves.

“Finding your light is not always easy,” she says in the ad video, “It can be hard to remember that even shadows can lead us to light,” she even noted at the time, before concluding.



