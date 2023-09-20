Christina Milian breaks silence on rumoured feud with Jennifer Lopez over Play

Christina Milian has recently broken her silence on feud with Jennifer Lopez over song, Play.



Speaking to Page Six, Milian, who co-wrote Lopez’s hit single Play, spoke up after fans claimed that she held grudge against JLo because no credit given to her on the song.

Addressing the rumoured with Lopez, the AM to PM singer clarified, “Hands down, she killed it. She's so good. I love that song.”

“I'm on the credits for whatever nature, as a writer and for singing backgrounds. There is credit for that,” said Milian.

The songstress remarked, “I'm also just so happy that she did it because she's an icon, she's amazing.”

Milian explained, “It's funny when people talk about this being kind of a thing about me singing on the song with Jennifer. I mean, I have background singers on some of my songs.”

“It's no different than Michael Jackson having background singers on songs or Britney Spears. This is what music is made of. You want a blend of voices. It makes songs better, to me,” she added.

Meanwhile, Milian recalled writing a song for JLo at the age of 19.

The songstress shared Play song came to her mind in a matter of minutes, adding, “It was just too easy to write at that moment. I wrote the song in, like, 15 minutes and it was a joke to me because I had just started to become a writer.”

Milian disclosed that at the time her then-label record, Def Soul wouldn’t want to include “two party songs” on her album, including Play and AM to PM.

Later, Milian told the outlet, “Tommy Mottola, former Chairman and CEO of Sony Music Entertainment, heard Play and says, ‘I want this as Lopez single’.”

“And the next thing I know, JLo is in New York, she’s recording the song and I came in to help rewrite some of the stuff,” concluded Milian.