Coco Gauff unleashes her party animal to revel in US Open win

Coco Gauff with her friends at US Open win celebration party. — Instagram @jamilahnicolee

Tennis superstar Coco Gauff continues to celebrate her stunning victory at the 2023 US Open having a private celebration with her closest friends and family members, who expressed their pride in her accomplishment and enjoyed a tender moment with the tennis star over the weekend.

The fashionable tennis player selected a pink slip dress for her party and accessorised it with gold heels and jewellery.

In pictures shared by one of her friends, Coco Gauff can be seen smiling and striking her finest poses while sporting braided hair and a soft glam makeup look.

According to Page Six, there were 80 people at the exclusive party, which was held at the Rosewater Rooftop within the Ray Hotel in Delray Beach, Florida.

According to an insider with the athlete, "Coco and her friends and family were dancing and laughing all night," and that "everyone was in really high spirits."

The guests also enjoyed some cake with a sweet congratulatory message, commemorating her US Open win. “At nearly midnight, the group had a special cake brought out,” the insider continued, explaining that they danced by the rooftop pool after they surprised Coco with the cake, Hola reported.



Additionally, it was stated that the attendees ate delicious food and that the majority of them did not consume any alcoholic beverages.

As she thanked everyone for joining her in celebrating what she called "a fabulous night," she made it clear that she was grateful.

She thanked a buddy for attending and posted on social media, "Good times with Good people! Congratulations, Coco," said another.

