Selena Gomez weighs in on AI threats to music industry: ‘it terrifies me’

Selena Gomez spills on the terror that music industry is facing due to AI.

The Single Soon singer has revealed about Artificial Intelligence and its intricacies during conversation at Universal Music Group and Thrive Global’s Music & Health Conference.

While talking with the Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge and Thrive Global CEO Arianna Huffington the Who Says singer unfold many aspects of AI.

“I don’t think anybody in my field wants to feel like they need to lean on a computer in order to translate their story or what they’re trying to say,” said the actress as she feels hopeful about the future of music despite AI vast usage.

“It terrifies me, to be honest, the whole AI thing, but I don’t think you could ever replace what a human being can write… Lil Wayne said it really well, and he was basically saying that there’s no other human like who you are. And that’s all it should be.”

The Heart Want What It Wants singer following the success of her most recent single, Single Soon, Gomez is anticipated to reveal the date of the release of her third studio album, SG3.

The nonprofit Rare Impact Fund, founded by the former Disney Channel actress, is also holding its first-ever benefit event next month to raise money for mental health resources and the fight against stigma in the field.