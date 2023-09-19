PM Kakar summoned by court over fuel price rise

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar talks to anchors and journalists in a meeting held at the PM House in Islamabad on August 31, 2023. — PID

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, along with secretary petroleum and commissioner have been summoned by a Gujranwala court over a petition filed against the recent fuel price hike announced by the interim government.

In the application filed on September 16, the petitioner Advocate Manzoor Qadir has sought a "stay order" against the "unjust" government decision to jack up fuel prices to record levels.

The petition mentions the caretaker prime minister and other officials as "concerned parties"

Following the hearing on Tuesday (today), Judge Mohammad Awais issued a summons to PM Kakar and other aforementioned officials to appear before the court on September 20 tomorrow (Wednesday).

Government jacks up fuel prices to record level

Last week, the caretaker government had jacked up the petrol price by more than Rs26 and diesel price by over Rs17 per litre in its fortnightly review.

According to the Finance Ministry, the decision was taken due to the increase in oil prices in the international market.

The Finance Division said that the price of petrol will go up by Rs26.02 per litre, and the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs17.34 per litre. Now, the price for one litre of petrol will be Rs331.38, and HSD price will be Rs329.18.

This is the second time within a month that prices of petroleum products have been increased to take them to a historic high.

On September 1, the caretaker government had jacked up the petrol and diesel prices by over Rs14.

The Finance Division had said the hike was due to the “increasing trend of petroleum prices in the international market and exchange rate variations”.

Back then the price of petrol went up by Rs14.91 per litre, and the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs18.44 per litre.

“The rupee appreciation will have a positive impact on the petroleum prices, but it will not be enough to offset the impact of rising global oil prices,” an industry official said.