Black bear forces temporary closure of Disney World attractions

A black bear, believed to be in search of food, led to the temporary closure of numerous attractions at Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Florida.
The bear, later identified as an adult female, was safely captured by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).
The FWC has not disclosed the precise location where the bear was captured or the specifics of its condition. However, the bear is slated for relocation in or around the Ocala National Forest, approximately 90 minutes north of the Walt Disney World Resort.
The bear's presence was first reported on Monday morning when it was spotted in a tree near Magic Kingdom. Consequently, several areas and rides on the west side of the park were temporarily closed, including portions of Adventureland, Frontierland, and Liberty Square. Popular attractions such as Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Haunted Mansion, and Pirates of the Caribbean were also briefly closed.
Walt Disney World confirmed its collaboration with the FWC, ensuring the safe resolution of the situation. The theme park later announced the reopening of Frontierland, Liberty Square, and Adventureland at Magic Kingdom.
While ride closures are not uncommon due to various reasons, the simultaneous closure of multiple attractions is an unusual occurrence. Fortunately, most rides and attractions at Magic Kingdom began to reopen by early afternoon. However, the Walt Disney World Railroad remained closed.
The FWC's spokesperson, Lisa Thompson, emphasised the importance of providing bears with space to move along naturally.
