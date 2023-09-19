Jonnie Irwin undergoes treatment after revealing he had been 'pretty unwell'

Jonnie Irwin courageously battles health challenges.



Irwin underwent treatment at a wellness centre on Monday while he awaited the results of his latest scan amid his terminal cancer battle.

The A Place In The Sun presenter, 49, who is fighting the disease after first being diagnosed in 2020, shared a post to Instagram with a health update.

Jonnie gave an insight into his day as he tries to 'slow down the growth' of his tumours with 'various therapies.'

He shared a photo from outside Sereniti Health and Wellness before heading inside to be treated.

Alongside the photos, he wrote: 'The wait for more scans is frustrating when you know the cancer is on the move again.'

The television personality is bravely battling the terminal disease after he was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020, which has since spread to his brain.

Last week, the A Place In The Sun host gave fans a health update through an Instagram post, revealing he had been 'pretty unwell' as of recently.