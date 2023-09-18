Parvez Elahi’s ‘problems’ will go away if he holds a ‘press conference’: Khokhar

Former senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar (L) and PTI President Parvez Elahi. — X/@mustafa_nawazk/Online/Files

Former senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has slammed the detention of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi, saying that all his problems will go away if he parts ways with his party after a "press conference".

“The bail and arrest of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for more than 12 times is a mockery of court orders and is condemnable,” Kohkhar posted on X — the platform formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

The former parliamentarian said that it is a “fact” that if Elahi holds a “press conference today” in which he parts ways with the PTI it will end “his and all other people's problems”.

“Herding politicians like sheep has never produced good results in the past and will not produce good results in the future,” Khokhar warned.

The former senator‘s remarks came minutes after Elahi — who had also served as Punjab chief minister — found himself embroiled in yet another case, as a court approved his transitory remand to Lahore after a request was moved by Punjab's Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

After an anti-terrorism court (ATC) ordered to send him to jail on judicial remand in the case pertaining to the attack on the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC), the Punjab ACE stepped in seeking the senior politician's remand in a new case filed in Lahore for misusing his power and position to shuffle provincial bureaucracy.

According to a first information report (FIR), Elahi has been booked under section 5/2(d)47 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) for illicitly misusing his position and power as the then-chief minister of Punjab and transferring Muhammad Khan Bhatti, employ in a special department of the Punjab Assembly, to a principal secretary.

ATC judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain approved the Punjab ACE's request to issue Elahi's one-day transitory remand after reserving its verdict in the wake of arguments presented by the anti-graft department.