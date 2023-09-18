Leonardo DiCaprio and James Blunt make an unlikely business collab: Deets inside

Leonardo DiCaprio and musician James Blunt have collaborated for a unique business venture, a British vegan trainers’ brand, known as LØCI.



According to Metro.com.uk, the Titanic star and the singer have both reportedly invested in LØCI after their mutual friend, Princess Eugenie requested them to support the company.

It is believed that these branded shoes are popular among various members of the royal family.

“Eugenie was introduced to the brand by her good pal Sofia, James’ wife, and attended its launch event last year,” a source told The Sun.

The source revealed, “Eugenie is connected to Leo through some of her Hollywood pals and inspired him to invest last summer.”

“Eugenie has since introduced the trainers to Prince Harry and Meghan as well as other environmentally-friendly royals,” remarked an insider.

The source added, “James has now invested too, so he is technically in business with Leo. It’s random but a cool connection for them both.”

The outlet mentioned that the company uses “premium repurposed ocean and land plastic” which is why, the brand caught the attention of Leo as well as James, who are both climate activist.

Earlier, the Killers of the Flower Moon actor spoke up about his 2016 documentary film titled Before the Flood that stressed on the issue of climate change.

Leo explained, “We wanted to create a film that gave people a sense of urgency about the devastating impacts of climate change that made them understand what particular things are going to solve this problem.”