Will Meghan fulfil her heartbroken father Thomas Markle's wish before his death?

Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas Markle has left people in shock with his appeal to meet his estranged daughter and grandchildren, begging his daughter to allow him seeing Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet before his death.



The 79-year-old, who has not seen Meghan for five years since he was lying in a hospital bed, has expressed his feelings for his loved ones during his appearance on Good Morning Britain on Monday.

Now, the ball is in Harry and Meghan's court whether they would allow Thomas Markle see his loved ones or not.



Meghan's father's shocking request has given birth to many questions, with some asking why he made such an appeal at the time when William is set to visit to the US.

Others began to speculate about Meghan's possible reaction to his father's latest move, predicting that the Duchess won't accept his 'heartbroken' father's reconciliation offer.

Few others suggest the former Suits to fulfil his wish before it's too late, asking Meghan to let him see his grandchildren in his life.

Thomas Markle's request was coupled with a threat as he said: "I'm heartbroken. I am very upset. This is a cruel thing to do to a grandparent - to deny the right to see a grandchild. In California I can actually sue to see them but I don't want to do that."

He added: The other thing is I've done nothing wrong. There's nothing that points to say I'm a bad guy. I'm a really loving father and she knows that, and there's no excuse for treating me this way - no excuse to treat grandparents that way.'

At one point he appeared helpless, saying: "Meghan lived with me from sixth grade to high school and I never saw anything like that. I never saw the kind of woman she turned into. I am shocked. She is not the person I knew as my daughter."