India crowned as Asia Cup winners after demolishing Sri Lanka

India´s Shubman Gill (right) and Ishan Kishan run between the wickets during the Asia Cup 2023 final one-ODI match between Sri Lanka and India at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 17, 2023. — AFP

India in the Asia Cup 2023 final being played on Sunday were crowned as champions following their 10-wicket win over hosts Sri Lanka.

Chasing a small target of 51, Indian openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill wasted no time and completed the run-chase in 6.1 overs securing the eighth Asia Cup title victory for the Men in Blue. Kishan and Gill scored 23 and 27 runs respectively.

The hosts Sri Lanka, opted to bat first after winning the toss earlier in the day with the match starting with a delay of 40 minutes due to rain.



However, Sri Lanka's batting line collapsed in 15.2 overs. The carnage started with Jasprit Bumrah removing Kusal Perera in the first over the game.

However, India's Mohammad Siraj bamboozled the Sri Lankan batters to complete his fifer in his first three overs of the spell.

Siraj ended up with historic figures of six for 21 in seven overs. The right-arm pacer conceded only 21 runs in his remarkable spell.

Only two Sri Lankan batters managed to get into double figures, with Dushan Hemantha scoring an unbeaten 13 and Kusal Mendis adding another 17 runs.



Apart from Siraj's six-wicket haul, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah bagged three and one wickets each, leaving Sri Lanka bowled out at 50 in 15.2 overs.

In response, Blue Shirts sailed through the 51-run target and completed the chase with 10 wickets in hand.



This is the lowest total in the history of Asia Cup (ODI) history since the record was previously held by Bangladesh, who scored 87 runs against Pakistan back in 2000.

Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana