Malia Obama looks delighted walking through NYC streets with friend

Malia Obama with her friend in New York City. — Twitter @grosbygroup

Malia Obama, the eldest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama, was seen walking through the busy streets of New York City along with her friend wearing the same shirt as Dua Lipa, the English-Albanian singer and songwriter.



Her friend brought along her gorgeous French bulldog for the journey. She held a dog bag, showing that she is a conscientious dog owner who cleans up after her pet, while the girls appeared to be laughing.

Malia, who wore the same shirt as Dua Lipa, was beaming as she stepped out in a laid-back ensemble that exuded effortless cool: a white sleeveless top, black slacks and matching boots.

Obamas' fun-filled summer

The Obama girls moved in together in Los Angeles, although Malia has recently been spending time in New York City. Michelle Obama was there earlier this week for New York Fashion Week and was seen around the Lower East Side with several buddies.

Sasha Obama was in Los Angeles living her best life while Malia Obama was in New York City. The new USC grad has been having fun during her first summer away from school.

Their mother Michelle, meanwhile, spent the end of her summer vacation in Spain seeing the lovely cities of Mallorca and Madrid. Together with her friends Michael Smith, an interior designer, and James Costos, a former US ambassador to Spain, she took in the sights.

As for Barack, he has been making excellent use of his platform by pleading for relief for Libya's flash flood victims. He also shared some ideas to help his Twitter followers in support of the devastating earthquake in Morocco that claimed more than 2,000 lives. In his message, he stated, "Michelle and I are thinking of everyone who lost a loved one or is attempting to rebuild their lives."