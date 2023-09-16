Parvez Elahi rearrested after non-payment of bail bond

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi was once again taken into custody, this time by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab, just a day after he was given bail in the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) attack case.
Punjab's former chief minister has been taken to the judicial complex for his transitory remand today.
The officials said that Elahi will be taken to the ACE headquarters in Lahore by evening, adding that he has four corruption cases registered against him.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.
