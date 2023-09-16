Madison Beer reflects on ‘abnormal’ consequences of being child pop star

Madison Beer was discovered by Justin Bieber in 2012

Madison Beer opened up about the consequences of being forced to grow up extra fast after she was discovered by Justin Bieber as a coming-of-age musician.

When asked if she felt rushed to grow up in an interview with The Independent, the 24-year-old singer shared, "Yeah, totally. I've been working since I was 12, that's a very abnormal thing.”

After stepping into the spotlight, Beer released her debut single, Melodies, in 2013, followed by an EP five years later.

“I was very rushed to grow up in a lot of ways because I was in the industry … now I'm like, poof! I'm 24 and I feel mentally like I'm still 19 or 20,” the pop star explained.

She added: “It kind of trips me out sometimes."

Following her overnight catapult to success, the Reckless singer was soon introduced to the dark side of fame, which manifested in explicit pictures of her being leaked online.

"There was a lot of very lonesome dark points for me that I felt like not many people or anyone could understand. I felt crazy. And I just made myself feel really horrible,” shared Beer with the outlet.