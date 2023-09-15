VIDEO: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy tours Pakistan

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday took to social media to reveal "Pakistan diaries" giving an insight into the ICC World Cup 2023 trophy's tour to Pakistan.
The trophy kickstarted its tour in India —the hosts on June 27 — and reached Pakistan on a three-day tour.
Upon reaching Pakistan, the trophy was unveiled by the former Pakistani cricketer and current Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab for Sports Wahab Riaz
The ICC on its official X — formerly known as Twitter — posted the video titled "Pakistan Diaries" depicting the coveted trophy's journey in the country.
During its Pakistan tour, the trophy was displayed at Badshahi Mosque, Minar-e-Pakistan and other historical places and in front of fans.
Before reaching Pakistan, the ICC World Cup 2023 trophy travelled to Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, the USA, the West Indies, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Bahrain, Italy, France and England.
It must be noted that 10 teams will fight for the elusive title across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final.
The Cricket World Cup will be played in a round-robin format with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches.
The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, which will be held in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.
Pakistan have not yet announced the squad for the mega event.
October 6 - vs Netherlands in Hyderabad
October 10 - vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad
October 14 - vs India in Ahmedabad
October 20 - vs Australia in Bengaluru
October 23 - vs Afghanistan in Chennai
October 27 - vs South Africa in Chennai
October 31 - vs Bangladesh in Kolkata
November 4 - vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)
November 11 - vs England in Kolkata
The day matches will start at 10:00am Pakistan Standard Time (PST) while all other matches will be day-night fixtures starting at 01:30pm (PST).
