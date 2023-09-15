Parvez Elahi granted bail in judicial complex attack case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi leaving court after a court case hearing, at a district court in Lahore on Friday, June 2, 2023. — PPI

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Friday approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi's post-arrest bail in the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) attack case.

ATC Judge Abual Hsanat Zulqarnain announced the verdict on the PTI leader's plea and directed him to submit a surety bond of Rs20,000 against the bail.

