Parvez Elahi granted bail in judicial complex attack case

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Friday approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi's post-arrest bail in the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) attack case.
ATC Judge Abual Hsanat Zulqarnain announced the verdict on the PTI leader's plea and directed him to submit a surety bond of Rs20,000 against the bail.
More to follow...
