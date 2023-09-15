‘One piece’, Netflix renews tv series for season 2

One Piece will be back with season 2 on Netflix.



One Piece, the popular live-action version of Eiichiro Oda's best-selling manga, has been renewed for a second season by Netflix.

The news was made not long after the show finished its second week at the top of Netflix's Top 10 with another dominant international showing. It made its streaming premiere on August 31.

One Piece, which is based on the manga series by Eiichiro Oda, chronicles the fantastical exploits of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they travel to far-flung islands and boundless seas in search of the legendary "One Piece" in order to become the next Pirate King.

Along with the Straw Hats performed by Mackenyu (Roronoa Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp), and Taz Skylar (Sanji), Iaki Godoy stars as Monkey D. Luffy.

Steven Ward, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Vincent Regan, Jeff Ward, Craig Fairbrass, Langley Kirkwood, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, Ilia Isorel's Paulino, and Chioma Umeala are also featured in the cast. McKinley Belcher III is another actor.

The show's writer, executive producer, and showrunner is Matt Owens (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Luke Cage, and Lost). Executive producers are Oda, Marty Adelstein, and Becky Clements.

One Piece is produced by the collaboration of Shueisha with Tomorrow Studios and Netflix.