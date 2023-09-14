MQM-P, JUI-F ally against 'PPP's oppressive control' in Sindh

MQM-P's Dr Farooq Sattar speaks to the media, flanked by JUI-F leader Molana Rashid Mehmood Soomro and others on September 14, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/Geo News

KARACHI: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Thursday announced joining hands against the "oppressive rule" of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Sindh.



The announcement of the alliance was followed by a meeting of a delegation led by JUI-F leader Molana Rashid Mehmood Soomro and the MQM-P's Rabita Committee at their temporary headquarters in Karachi's Bahadurabad area.

"The JUI-F, GDA and MQM-P have decided to free the people of Sindh from the oppressive rule of PPP", MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener Dr Farooq Sattar said while addressing the media after the meeting.

"We have decided not to let Sindh card work anymore. The JUI-F has the political force in rural Sindh, we will together remind the landlords and feudal of their status and beat the PPP's policy of hatred and nationalism," he added.

He said that the allied parties would erase the misconception of the people in rural Sindh that they do not have an alternative leadership. "The new political alliance is ready to serve the people of Sindh."

JUI-F's Soomro said that it has been agreed in the meeting that the three parties will not fight for any one ethnicity but will fight for everyone from Karachi to Kashmore.

He also called upon the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to address the JUI-F, MQM-P and GDA's reservations on transfers, appointments and delimitation of constituencies.

"If the reservations are not removed, we will decide the future course of action together," he added.

It may be noted that all the political parties are now gearing up for the upcoming general elections in the country. However, the matter of elections has been plagued by the controversy surrounding the date and timing of the polls.

With political circles divided on the time of polls, President Arif Alvi, a day earlier, had urged the chief election commissioner to hold the polls on November 6, 2023, a date that falls within the 90-day period since the dissolution of assemblies.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led (PML-N) coalition government dissolved the National Assembly on August 9 while the Sindh and Balochistan assemblies were also prematurely dissolved to allow the electoral authority to hold elections in the country within 90 days instead of 60 days if the legislature completed its constitutional tenure.

If the elections are to be held within the 90-day limit, then the polls are due on November 9, 2023.

However, before dissolving the assemblies the coalition government in a Council of Common Interest (CCI) meeting had unanimously approved the 7th Population and Housing Census 2023.

According to Article 51 (5) of the Constitution, the seats of the National Assembly to each province and the federal capital shall be allocated on the basis of population as per the new census.

Following CCI's approval, the ECP on August 17 announced the schedule of new delimitations which exceeded the November 9th 90-day constitutional limit, almost making sure that the elections are likely to be held post the 90-day mark.

As per the schedule announced by the ECP: