Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan win toss, elect to bat against Sri Lanka

Pakistan captain Babar Azam with Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka in Colombo on September 14, 2023. — X/PCB

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against Sri Lanka on Thursday, in what is being considered a "virtual semi-final" of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

The toss was delayed due to rain as it started pouring in Colombo, Sri Lanka, just minutes before the decision was due.

Previously, all games Pakistan has played in the Island nation were affected by heavy showers and it is the fourth Pakistan clash in the tournament that faces rain threat.

Both sides are coming off dispiriting losses to India in their own way. Sri Lanka could have all but booked a ticket to the final had they chased down what appeared a very gettable target of 214 against India on Tuesday, but Dunith Wellalage's heroics with bat and ball fell just short.

Pakistan's defeat at their biggest rivals' hands was more comprehensive; they lost by a record 228 runs over two horror days that also saw them lose two of their three premier fast bowlers.

Moreover, Naseem Shah has been ruled out of the tournament, and Haris Rauf is almost equally unlikely to feature again.

Today's game is now a virtual semi-final for both sides, and one strong performance will give them the chance to make amends for it all in the final. If the match today is washed out, Sri Lanka will fix its place in the final since they have a higher run rate than the Green Shirts.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Mohammad Haris, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Zaman Khan

Sri Lanka (possible): 1 Dimuth Karunaratne, 2 Pathum Nissanka, 3 Kusal Mendis (wk), 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Dhananjaya de Silva, 7 Dasun Shanka (capt), 8 Dunith Wellalage, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Kasun Rajitha, 11 Matheesha Pathirana.



This is a developing story and will be updated soon.