Babar Azam close to another ODI record

KARACHI: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam — who has been declared ICC Player of the Month — is close to another ODI record, data showed.
The no 1 batter has scored 19 centuries in 104 innings from 107 matches just one short of equalling the record of most centuries in the 50-over format.
Former Pakistan batter Saeed Anwar is on top with 20 centuries in 244 innings from 247 matches with a strike rate of 80.67.
On the other hand, the Pakistan skipper has a strike rate of 89.16 and — if he scores one today — would be the quickest Pakistani batter to achieve the feat.
Babar Azam is followed by Mohammad Yousuf and Mohammad Hafeez are the ones with 15 and 11 centuries respectively.
Among the current cricketers, only Fakahar Zaman (10) and Imam ul Haq (9) are in the top 10 for most ODI tons for Pakistan.
